'Fast and Furious' spin-off will be brimming with action, humour: Jason Statham

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jason Statham says the untitled "Fast and Furious" spin-off will be loaded with both action and humour.

The 50-year-old actor, who stars with Dwayne Johnson in the new film, said the professional wrestler-turned-actor would be a major reason for the project to be "brimming" with stylish stunts and hilarious gags, EW reported.

"Yeah, I'm doing a big spin-off movie with Dwayne Johnson, the Rock, who I'm a particular big fan of and good friend of. So I'm going to do a big Hollywood splash with a mate of mine.

"They're developing the script right now, so I can't give you any spoilers on that one. Listen, Dwayne's got a big appetite for action, and he's got a great appetite for humour, and I'm sure it will be brimming with both of those things," Statham said.

The actor was all praise for director David Leitch, who is on board to helm the movie and called him "a true expert on this kind of stuff".

"Dave Leitch is someone that I have known for many many years, who is taking the helm and directing this. You might have seen 'Atomic Blonde'. He's got 'Deadpool 2' coming out.

"He's a really talented guy, and to be working with someone that I've known for so long is a big bonus for me. I've trained with (Leitch and stuntman Chad Stahelski) for years. 87Eleven's (production house) been a part of my life for a long long time.

I know all the stunt guys up there, and I've been in and out of that place for as long as I can remember.

They're great lads," he said.