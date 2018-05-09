Home Entertainment English

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift end longtime feud 

Last year, Perry had said she is ready to move on from the fight and only wished best for her.

Published: 09th May 2018 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Longtime frenemies Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have buried the hatchet after the "Bon Appetite" hitmaker sent a surprise package to the latter requesting for her forgiveness.

Swift, 28, shared a video of the package - which includes an olive branch and sweet letter - on her Instagram Stories.

In the video, the "Reputation" singer can be heard saying, "I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch.

This means so much to me.

" "Hey Old Friend - I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us," Perry, 33, wrote in the partially obscured letter.

She also wrote she was "deeply sorry" and wanted to "clear the air".

The note was complete with an adorable puppy sticker, and Swift captioned the video story "Thank you Katy" with a heart emoji.

Over the years, the two singers have shared a love-hate relationship.

Swift received the package ahead of her first Reputation Stadium Tour show from Perry.

Last year, Perry had said she is ready to move on from the fight and only wished best for her.

Swift was accused by Perry, who claimed the former had sabotaged her tour by stealing her backing dancers.

Earlier, Swift wrote the song "Bad Blood" about their fight and Perry seemed to hit back with her single "Swish Swish".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Katy Perry Taylor Swift

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Scarlett Johansson explains why she wore Marchesa to Met Gala

Disney CEO Bob Iger teases more 'Avengers' movies 

Cannes opening film 'Everybody Knows' sold to Focus Features 

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja