Katy Perry, Taylor Swift end longtime feud 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Longtime frenemies Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have buried the hatchet after the "Bon Appetite" hitmaker sent a surprise package to the latter requesting for her forgiveness.

Swift, 28, shared a video of the package - which includes an olive branch and sweet letter - on her Instagram Stories.

In the video, the "Reputation" singer can be heard saying, "I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch.

This means so much to me.

" "Hey Old Friend - I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us," Perry, 33, wrote in the partially obscured letter.

She also wrote she was "deeply sorry" and wanted to "clear the air".

The note was complete with an adorable puppy sticker, and Swift captioned the video story "Thank you Katy" with a heart emoji.

Over the years, the two singers have shared a love-hate relationship.

Swift received the package ahead of her first Reputation Stadium Tour show from Perry.

Last year, Perry had said she is ready to move on from the fight and only wished best for her.

Swift was accused by Perry, who claimed the former had sabotaged her tour by stealing her backing dancers.

Earlier, Swift wrote the song "Bad Blood" about their fight and Perry seemed to hit back with her single "Swish Swish".