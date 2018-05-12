'New Amsterdam' featuring Anupam Kher gets series order at NBC

Home Entertainment English

The 63-year-old actor will star as Dr Vijay Kapoor, a neurologist, in the show, which is centred on America's oldest public hospital Bellevue.

Actor Anupam Kher. (Photo | facebook.com/anupamkherofficial/)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: NBC network has given series order to medical drama "New Amsterdam", which features veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher in a pivotal role.

The 63-year-old actor will star as Dr Vijay Kapoor, a neurologist, in the show, which is centred on America's oldest public hospital Bellevue, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The show is also inspired by Dr Eric Manheimer's memoir, "Twelve Patients: Life & Death at Bellevue Hospital".

The series stars "The Blacklist" alum Ryan Eggold in the lead role of a new medical director of the institution.

According to the official plotline, the series is a "unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr Max Goodwin, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care."

"Not taking 'no' for an answer, Dr Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and under appreciated hospital, the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof, and return it to the glory that put it on the map.'

The cast also includes Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.

David Schulner will write and executive produce the series.

Kate Dennis directed and executive produced the pilot, while Peter Horton is also an executive producer.

Kher has previously worked in Hollywood projects like "Silver Linings Playbook", "Bend It Like Beckham", "Sense 8" and "The Big Sick".

