Childish Gambino avoided internet after 'This Is America' video release

The 34-year-old actor-singer, whose real name is Donald Glover, logged off from social media for a while after his music video went viral.

The general consensus was that 'This Is America' was a condemnation of gun violence, which disproportionately affects African Americans.

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Childish Gambino says he avoided the internet after the release of his latest song "This Is America" as he is ''really sensitive'' about negative comments.

''Some friends have sent a couple (of the pieces), but, for real, I haven't been on the Internet since (it came out).

It's bad for me.

"I'm really sensitive. I see one negative thing, and I track that person down. I go to their Instagram and be like, 'You're not so great. That baby's not even that cute!'" Gambino said during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

"This Is America" released on May 5.

