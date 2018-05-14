Home Entertainment English

Fifth Harmony play last show in Florida

The band, who had announced in March they would be taking a break from the troupe to pursue solo careers, and gave their last performance as a group over the weekend.

Published: 14th May 2018

LOS ANGELES: Music group Fifth Harmony has embarked on their indefinite hiatus with their final show.

The members - Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - shared pictures of their final concert in Florida and thanked fans for their support over the years.

A post on the official Twitter account of Fifth Harmony read: "We couldn't have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You're forever in OUR hearts."

Brooke shared a picture of the group with a caption: "I love you."

Kordei said she will "always" love her band members.

She wrote, "FOREVER & ALWAYS I love you more than you'll ever know. Thank God for all of it."

Previously, Camila Cabello was also a part of Fifth Harmony.

Fifth Harmony Camila Cabello

