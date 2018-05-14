Fifth Harmony play last show in Florida
LOS ANGELES: Music group Fifth Harmony has embarked on their indefinite hiatus with their final show.
The band, who had announced in March they would be taking a break from the troupe to pursue solo careers, and gave their last performance as a group over the weekend.
The members - Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - shared pictures of their final concert in Florida and thanked fans for their support over the years.
A post on the official Twitter account of Fifth Harmony read: "We couldn't have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You're forever in OUR hearts."
We couldn’t have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You’re forever in OUR hearts— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) 12 May 2018
Brooke shared a picture of the group with a caption: "I love you."
I love you pic.twitter.com/RWSycn2GMC— Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) 12 May 2018
Kordei said she will "always" love her band members.
She wrote, "FOREVER & ALWAYS I love you more than you'll ever know. Thank God for all of it."
FOREVER & ALWAYS I love you more than you’ll ever know. Thank God for all of it pic.twitter.com/Q9qpeeza1A— Normani (@Normani) 12 May 2018
Previously, Camila Cabello was also a part of Fifth Harmony.