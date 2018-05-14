Home Entertainment English

Pitbull backs out of Cannes gig due to 'vocal issues'

The event 'Cannes Party and Concert' was to be held in the honour of actor John Travolta receiving the first Cinema Icon Award from Variety.

Rapper Pitbull. (Photo | Associated Press)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American rapper Pitbull has dropped out of his concert scheduled for the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, due to certain issues with his voice.

A spokesperson from the organisers confirmed the news to Page Six of a lookout for another musical talent who will be available for the much-awaited gala night, scheduled for Tuesday.

The rep said, "Pitbull is having issues with his voice. We are working on a replacement/this situation at the moment."

