Home Entertainment English

Singer Lily Allen slammed for 'glamourising' drug use

Published: 15th May 2018 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Lily Allen | Instagram

By IANS

LONDON: Actress Lily Allen has been slammed for "glamourising drug use" after the singer shared photographs of herself being carried out of an awards ceremony.

Allen, 33, told her social media followers that she had accidentally taken the drug ketamine at the Glamour Awards in 2008 after someone asked Twitter users for the "best reason you've been kicked out of an event, building or group", reports mirror.co.uk.

The singer wrote: "Someone gave me a line of what I assumed to be cocaine at the Glamour Awards once, but it turned out to be ketamine. I was thrown out (passed over some railings) of the Glamour Awards for being in a k hole."

Ketamine is a powerful anaesthetic which can cause a loss of feeling in the body, paralysis of the muscles and it can distort reality for users.

She added: "Obviously I couldn't talk or direct the driver. So my assistant instructed the occupant of the car behind to 'follow that cab'. I believe the occupant was chattyman, I have no idea what happened next."

Comedian Alan Carr then wrote back: "I followed in the car behind with her brother Alfie - but we somehow got there before her but then she was put straight to bed and I remember helping myself to a vodka and chatting with Alfie and Sam Sparro most of the night."

She also retweeted images of herself slumped over as she was carried out by two security guards and put into the back of a car.

But some of her shocked followers criticised her for "glamourising" drug use by sharing the story.

One follower responded: "Is this really something to glamourise/be proud of?" Allen fired back: "Probably not, did you have a point?"

"There are people responding to this with phrases like 'goals' and 'hilarious'... My point is that could have a damaging affect and glamorising drug taking (and misuse) could be dangerous. Something for you to maybe consider."

Another social media user wrote: "What a brilliant role model you are! I certainly wouldn't want any child of mine to look up to you or be inspired by you. Is there a new book to promote."

Another user responded: "And you're glamourising and normalising drug use. Your children must be so proud."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lily Allen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Priyanka Chopra's next Marathi production titled 'Paani'

Villains defined The Dark Knight trilogy more than Batman: Christopher Nolan

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds a sentimental person

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears