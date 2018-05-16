Ryan Reynolds doesn't want his kids in 'crazy' show business

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Deadpool 2" star Ryan Reynolds says he is uninterested in pushing his children into the glitz and glamour world of show business.

The 41-year-old actor, who has two daughters James (three) and Inez (19 months) with wife actor Blake Lively, feels it will be "cruel" to make kids deal with the pressures of fame.

When asked why he does not want to put his children in showbiz, Reynolds said, "Mostly because I'm against child abuse. Show business, for a little kid, that's a crazy pursuit."

"Acting is great. Theatre school, that kind of (thing) - amazing. I don't know why you would put your kid in show business."

The actor appeared on "Good Morning America" to promote his upcoming film "Deadpool 2", which releases this Friday.