Superman's mushy moustache drama unfolds

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: The drama surrounding the mushy moustache of Henry Cavill, a.k.a. Superman is extensive and interesting.

For the unversed, the 35-year-old actor was required to grow a moustache for his latest outing, 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'. All was going well and dandy, till his previous venture 'Justice League', had to reshoot some sequences due to some technical reasons.

Since, due to his professional commitments, Cavill was unable to shave off his facial hair, Warner Bros., the makers of 'Justice League', had to digitally remove his moustache from the reshot scenes.

Finally, when the shoot got over, the actor was able to rid his face of the facial hair in March.

Now, Cavill has shared his feelings on the whole moustache fiasco with the Empire, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the interview, which was published on Tuesday, Cavill said, "I wasn't expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were".

Speaking on his inability to shave off his moustache, Cavill explained that it would not have been feasible to shave off his face as some of his scenes would not have been possible with a fake one owing to various stunts.

Cavill also confessed to missing the moustaches now that they are not there anymore.

He said, "I'd grown quite fond of it over time, but I'm also very happy to have my own face back."

The actor shared a hilarious video on his Instagram page where he trotted off his hairless face.

Cavill had hashtagged the video: '#ShavedButNotForgotten'.

Cavill will play August Walker in the sixth instalment of 'Mission: Impossible' franchise. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 27.