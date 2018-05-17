Home Entertainment English

Cannes documentary: Whitney Houston was molested by Dee Dee Warwick

The allegations were made in the documentary "Whitney," which was made with the cooperation of Houston's family.

Published: 17th May 2018 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Whitney Houston | Cannes official website

By Associated Press

CANNES: Friends of Whitney Houston allege the singer was molested as a child by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick in a documentary that premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Houston's longtime assistant Mary Jones tells filmmaker Kevin Macdonald that the late singer told her that Warwick, the sister of Dionne Warwick, molested her at a young age. Houston's brother Gary also says he was molested as a child by a female family member.

Dee Dee Warwick died in 2008.

The allegations were made in the documentary "Whitney," which was made with the cooperation of Houston's family.

Jones claims the experience made Houston question her own sexuality and contributed to her late-life drug problems. Houston died in 2012 from what was ruled an accidental drowning in a bathtub.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cannes Whitney Houston Kevin Macdonald

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Drake to sue company for unauthorised use of his images

Harry Styles to produce sitcom based on his life

Benedict Cumberbatch to play Dominic Cummings in Brexit-based drama

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 