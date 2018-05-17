They don't even trust us: Emilia Clarke on shooting 'GOT' climax

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke she is as clueless as anyone on the sets of the epic fantasy about who will eventually end up on the Iron Throne as the series marches towards its finale next year.

The 31-year-old actor, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO show, believes the team is shooting multiple endings, as is the buzz, but also said the production does not "even trust" the actors with the plot this time.

When asked who emerges as the winner in the Game of Thrones, Clarke told The Hollywood Reporter, "I don't know that I even do now. I'm being serious. I think they're filming a bunch of stuff and they're not telling us. I'm being serious. I'm being deadly serious. I think that they don't even trust us.

"There's lots of different endings that could happen; I think we're doing all of them and we aren't being told which is actually what's going to happen."

HBO is keeping its cards close as the fourth episode of the last seven had landed online ahead of its August 6 premiere last year, along with a handful of unaired episodes of other shows as well as other internal data.

The hackers had also apparently leaked seventh season's fifth episode plot details alongside "castings, script summaries and marketing materials" for the popular fantasy drama ahead of its airing date.

The eighth and final installment of "GOT" airs next year.