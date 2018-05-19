Home Entertainment English

Backstreet Boys might unveil two albums this year

Backstreet Boys unveiled their new single titled "Dont go breaking my heart" earlier this week.

Published: 19th May 2018 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Backstreet Boys. | AP photo

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Popular pop group Backstreet Boys unveiled their new single titled "Dont go breaking my heart" earlier this week. Considering that 2018 marks their 25th year together, they will be unveiling a new album or maybe two.

"To me, it sounds like if you were to mash-up The Weeknd with the Bee Gees. It's reminiscent of old-school Backstreet Boys, like 'Millenium' days, with a more modern twist to it. It's a feel-good record," AJ McLean, one of the members of the group, told ew.com.

"The album is slowly starting to take shape. There's been songs that are pop-country, songs that are straight urban R&B, songs like 'Don't go breaking my heart', which is almost borderline EDM. We are fans of all walks of music and that's what you're going to hear on this album," he added.

Another album?

"The fans might get two albums this year. To commemorate the anniversary, we got a lot going on. You're going to get a brand new 10th album with all new material and then you might get a few surprises on another album, who knows? Never count the Backstreet Boys out," said Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Backstreet Boys Dont go breaking my heart

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Netflix cancels '13 Reasons Why' premiere event after high school shooting

Andy Bean, James Ransone join hit horror 'It: Chapter 2'

Jennifer Aniston to play POTUS in Netflix's 'First Ladies' 

IPL2018
Videos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the St. George's Chapel during the wedding ceremony | AP
'You're husband and wife:' Harry and Meghan wed
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
Gallery
A total of 5.06 crore voters from across Karnataka exercised their franchise to elect a new government on May 13, 2018. (S Udayshankar | EPS)
From voting day to Yeddyurappa's resignation, here are pictures from Karnataka elections
Flowers and foliage surround the West Door and steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor near London Saturday May 19, 2018. | AP
Windsor streets fill up with Royal fans for the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle