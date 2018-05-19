Jennifer Aniston to play POTUS in Netflix's 'First Ladies' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has announced a new political comedy film,"First Ladies", with Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro as stars.

Aniston, 49, will play the first female President of the United States and Notaro, 47, will portray the First Lady.

The film follows America's first female president, the fictional Beverly Nicholson, and her wife, Kasey.

"When they move into the White House, they'll prove that behind every great woman....is another great woman", Netflix said in a statement.

The film based on an original pitch by Notaro and her wife, Stephanie Allynne, who will write the script together.

The two actors will also produce the project along with Allynne, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Betsy Koc.