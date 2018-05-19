Home Entertainment English

Netflix cancels '13 Reasons Why' premiere event after high school shooting

The second season of the show, that attracted controversy last year around its graphic depiction of the suicide of its protagonist in the first season, has a subplot which focuses on gun violence.

Published: 19th May 2018 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

The Netflix logo is pictured on a television File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming giant Netflix cancelled the premiere of its show "13 Reasons Why" in the wake of Santa Fe High School shooting incident.

The second season of the show, that attracted controversy last year around its graphic depiction of the suicide of its protagonist in the first season, has a subplot which focuses on gun violence.

The streaming service announced the cancellation hours before the scheduled premiere and red carpet event.

"Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence.

In light of today's tragedy, we are cancelling the '13 Reasons Why' S2 premiere event tonight," Netflix said in a statement.

The show's launch party in West Hollywood was expected to feature appearances by actors Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette, Kate Walsh and others, and producer Selena Gomez.

Yesterday, 10 people, mostly students, were killed after a student opened fire at the high school in Santa Fe in the US state of Texas, in the latest such incident in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Netflix 13 Reasons Why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Backstreet Boys might unveil two albums this year

Andy Bean, James Ransone join hit horror 'It: Chapter 2'

Jennifer Aniston to play POTUS in Netflix's 'First Ladies' 

IPL2018
Videos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the St. George's Chapel during the wedding ceremony | AP
'You're husband and wife:' Harry and Meghan wed
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
Gallery
A total of 5.06 crore voters from across Karnataka exercised their franchise to elect a new government on May 13, 2018. (S Udayshankar | EPS)
From voting day to Yeddyurappa's resignation, here are pictures from Karnataka elections
Flowers and foliage surround the West Door and steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor near London Saturday May 19, 2018. | AP
Windsor streets fill up with Royal fans for the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle