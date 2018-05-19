Netflix cancels '13 Reasons Why' premiere event after high school shooting

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming giant Netflix cancelled the premiere of its show "13 Reasons Why" in the wake of Santa Fe High School shooting incident.

The second season of the show, that attracted controversy last year around its graphic depiction of the suicide of its protagonist in the first season, has a subplot which focuses on gun violence.

The streaming service announced the cancellation hours before the scheduled premiere and red carpet event.

"Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence.

In light of today's tragedy, we are cancelling the '13 Reasons Why' S2 premiere event tonight," Netflix said in a statement.

The show's launch party in West Hollywood was expected to feature appearances by actors Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette, Kate Walsh and others, and producer Selena Gomez.

Yesterday, 10 people, mostly students, were killed after a student opened fire at the high school in Santa Fe in the US state of Texas, in the latest such incident in the country.