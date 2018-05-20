Home Entertainment English

Film director Luc Besson accused of rape by actress

Police in Paris have opened an investigation after an actress accused French film director Luc Besson of rape, judicial sources said today.

Published: 20th May 2018 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Luc Besson. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

PARIS: Police in Paris have opened an investigation after an actress accused French film director Luc Besson of rape, judicial sources said today.

"Luc Besson categorically denies these fantasist accusations," the film-maker's lawyer Thierry Marembert told AFP.

"(The complainant) is someone he knows, towards whom he has never behaved inappropriately."

Judicial sources said a "complaint has been made for acts qualifying as rape by the plaintiff which happened Thursday night into Friday in Paris," adding that Paris police were investigating the allegation against the 59-year-old.

Informed sources said the victim went to police on Friday to file a complaint against Besson, who notably directed The Big Blue, Nikita and Leon, after the alleged assault at the Bristol hotel in the French capital.

The sources said the complainant said she had been in a relationship with Besson for around two years, stating that she felt under an obligation owing to their professional relationship.

One source close to the investigation said Besson was out of the country and had not been questioned.

According to Europe 1 radio station, which broke the story, Besson's accuser said she had "drunk a coup of tea, then felt unwell and lost consciousness".

The station quoted her as saying that when she came round she remembered being sexually assaulted.

Besson, who heads the EuropaCorp production and distribution company, created the Cite du cinema studio complex north of Paris in 2012.

But the company has been battling financial difficulties over the past year with its blockbuster "Valerian" 3D space opera proving a flop.

Besson is a top name in the French film universe with 12 Cesar nominations and 17 films under his belt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Luc Besson rape sexual assault The Big Blue Nikita Leon: The Professional

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Backstreet Boys might unveil two albums this year

Netflix cancels '13 Reasons Why' premiere event after high school shooting

Andy Bean, James Ransone join hit horror 'It: Chapter 2'

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex