Grey's Anatomy star Chandra Wilson joins musical 'Christmas Harmony'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Grey's Anatomy" star Chandra Wilson has joined the romantic musical "Christmas Harmony".

The musical also features Kelley Jakle, Sally Struthers, Lee Garlington, and Nickel Creek vocalist/guitarist Sean Watkins, reported Variety.

Jakle stars in the film as a young woman who returns to her small hometown to rediscover music, family bonds, and the magic of the Christmas season.

The production is currently underway in Los Angeles and marks writer-director Nanea Miyata's feature film debut.

The feature includes five original songs co-written by Miyata and Justin Jones, and an additional song co-written with Richard Rudolph.