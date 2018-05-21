Home Entertainment English

John Legend-Chrissy Teigen name newborn son after jazz star Miles Davis

Published: 21st May 2018 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen (AP File Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer John Legend has revealed that he and wife model Chrissy Teigen have named their newborn son after late jazz icon Miles Davis.

The 39-year-old musician, who welcomed his second child on May 17, said they want their children to carry a "little bit of musical history" in their names.

Legend and Teigen, 32, share two-year-old daughter Luna, whose middle name is a nod to civil rights activist and musician Nina Simone.

"We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it. Miles, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens," the "All of Me" hitmaker told E! News.

"When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles'," he added.

