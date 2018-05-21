Home Entertainment English

Shawn Mendes performs 'youth' for gun violence victims

Published: 21st May 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Khalid, left, and Shawn Mendes perform 'Youth' with the Stoneman Douglas choir, of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo: AP)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes performed his song "Youth" at the Billboard Music Awards, as a tribute to those affected by gun violence.

According to TMZ, Mendes and American singer Khalid, who are featured on the song, wanted to throw light on the tragedies occurring lately in the US, in specific, related to the shooting at High Schools, which includes, but is not limited to the Florida and Texas shooting.

Mendes' song "Youth", which was released earlier this month, is a song with a message about barring pain from stealing away a kid's youth.

On May 19, at least ten people were shot dead in Santa Fe High School in an early morning shootout in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe, about 50 kilometres away from Houston.

On February 14, at least 17 people- children and adults- were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

12 members from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's show choir will be featured in Mendes' performance, the report said, citing anonymous sources, as saying.

Meanwhile, the singer has showed up to the Billboard Music Awards wearing what may be dubbed as men's heels, reports Vogue.

Shawn Mendes Youth Billboard Music Awards gun violence

