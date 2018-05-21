Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift changed my life: Selena Gomez

Singer Selena Gomez has thanked her best friend, pop diva Taylor Swift, for being a support system throughout her career.

Published: 21st May 2018

Singers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift (Instagram Photo | Selena Gomez)

LONDON: Singer Selena Gomez has thanked her best friend, pop diva Taylor Swift, for changing her life and for being a support system throughout her career.

The "Same Old Love" hitmaker praised Swift as she joined her on-stage at her Reputation Tour at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, reported Contactmusic.

''I want to say thank you to my best friend of about 12 years, almost 13. And the reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never, ever judged a single decision I've made."

 A screenshot of Selena Gomez's Instagram post.

"She's always met me where I've been. She's encouraged me when I've had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don't know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn't have you and your family because you changed my life," Gomez said.

