Britain's Kensington Palace shares family portrait and other Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding photos

Kensington Palace has released three official wedding photographs taken of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shortly after their wedding.

Published: 22nd May 2018 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. | Associated Press

By Associated Press

LONDON: Kensington Palace has released three official wedding photographs taken of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shortly after their wedding.

Alexi Lubomirski's images include a family portrait of the couple with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and their spouses, as well as Markle's mother and the children who served as bridesmaids and page boys.

A second image shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they now are known, just with the children.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Brian Mulroney, Remi Litt, Rylan Litt, Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Ivy Mulroney, John Mulroney; front row, Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Florence van Cutsem. (AP)

The newlyweds also posed for a less formal black and white photo.

The palace said Monday that the pair "feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the U.K., Commonwealth, and around the world."

