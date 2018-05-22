Home Entertainment English

Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston join 'John Wick: Chapter 3'

The film, starring Keanu Reeves, will bring back Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick. It will be released by Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment label on May 17, 2019.

Published: 22nd May 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick 2'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actors Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas have joined the cast of "John Wick: Chapter 3".

The film, starring Keanu Reeves, will bring back Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick. It will be released by Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment label on May 17, 2019, reports variety.com.

Reeves' character returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail.

After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin's guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but is still the world's most ruthless hit men.

"We are thrilled to bring audiences the third instalment of our hit 'John Wick' franchise with an exciting cast and world-class creative team," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake.

"This is our latest expansion of the 'John Wick' universe, which already spans film, television, gaming, and location-based entertainment."

"John Wick: Chapter 3" will introduce Berry as "Sofia"; Huston as "The Director" and Dillon as "The Adjudicator" of the High Table; Dacascos as an assassin named "Zero"; and Mantzoukas as the "Tick Tock Man".

Also joining the cast are Yayan Ruhian and Cecep Arif Rahman from "The Raid" franchise, as formidable professional killers that Wick has to face off against, as well as martial arts star Tiger Hu Chen from "Man of Tai Chi".

Chad Stahelski is returning to direct the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
John Wick: Chapter 3

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Charlize Theron to play Megyn Kelly in new movie

I'm really great and doing wonderful: Jenna Dewan

Sony buys EMI Music Publishing in USD 1.9 billion deal

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures