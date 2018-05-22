Home Entertainment English

I'm really great and doing wonderful: Jenna Dewan

Published: 22nd May 2018 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Jenna Dewan arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jenna Dewan, who recently parted ways with husband Channing Tatum, says she is doing good and is happy with the way things are shaping up for her.

Dewan, 37, and Tatum announced their split last month.

The duo, who tied the knot in 2009, said they had "lovingly chosen to separate as a couple".

"This year has just been a really incredible year in a lot of ways. A lot of change, but you go with it and you make the best with what you can. I'm really great and doing wonderful and I thank everyone for their love always," the "Step Up" star told People magazine.

Dewan had previously insisted she will always be "really great friends" with Tatum, 38.

