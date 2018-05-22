Home Entertainment English

Jake Gyllenhaal in talks for villain role in Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal in negotiations to play villain Mysterio in Sony and Marvel's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jake Gyllenhaal in negotiations to play villain Mysterio in Sony and Marvel's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel.

If things work out, Gyllenhaal will be joining Michael Keaton, who will return to reprise his role of Vulture, reported Variety.

Tom Holland is returning to play Peter Parker, with Zendaya and Marisa Tomei also reprising their roles in sequel.

Jon Watts is back as director and Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are working on the script.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but according to sources Marvel and Sony, who will co-produce the film, were looking to cast a new male and female lead, with the desire for the male lead to be played by an A-list actor.

Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing the project.

