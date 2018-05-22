R Kelly sued over sexual assault

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: American singer-songwriter R Kelly has been sued for alleged sexual assault, false imprisonment, and failure to disclose an STD.

A woman, named Faith Rodgers, filed the lawsuit in New York City, and claimed that they met in March 2017, when she was 19 ... after a performance in San Antonio, a city in Texas, TMZ reports.

She went to say that Kelly, after the show, "bombarded" her hotel room and initiated "unwanted sexual contact" ... including oral and vaginal intercourse.

The woman also alleged that she caught herpes from Kelly, according to the documents, obtained by TMZ.

Claiming to have dated the American singer for about a year, the woman also maintained that during the dating phase, Kelly mentally, verbally and sexually abused her.

Kelly's full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and former professional basketball player.

A native of Chicago, Kelly began performing during the late 1980s and debuted in 1992 with the group Public Announcement. (ANI)