Watchdog group asks Netflix to yank '13 Reasons Why'

The Parents Television Council describes the second season of the series as "a ticking time bomb to teens and children." It wants both seasons yanked.

Published: 22nd May 2018 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Christian Navarro, Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn in '13 Reasons Why.' | Associated Press

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: A media watchdog group is calling on Netflix to pull its "13 Reasons Why" series because of potentially harmful content.

A request for comment from Netflix wasn't immediately returned Monday.

The first season of "13 Reasons Why" included a graphic depiction of a teen's suicide. The second season includes a story line about a student's thwarted plans to shoot up a school dance.

The conservative council claims 1.4 million members and is dedicated to curbing sex, violence and profanity on TV and in other media. In the past, it has opposed shows such as "Glee," ''The Mick," ''Scream Queens" and "The Real O'Neals."

13 Reasons Why

