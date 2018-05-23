Home Entertainment English

Camila Cabello hospitalised, pulls out of Taylor Swift's tour 

The 21-year-old singer was diagnosed with dehydration and a fever following her performance at 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Published: 23rd May 2018 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Camila Cabello arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Camila Cabello has been hospitalised.

She cancelled her show in Seattle at Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour on the doctor's advice.

The 21-year-old singer was diagnosed with dehydration and a fever following her performance at 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Cabello shared a health update on Twitter.

"So yesterday after my performance at the Billboards, I was feeling really sick and ended up in the hospital to get checked out.

They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration and I also have a low grade fever - the doctors have told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won't get better - so unfortunately I won't be able to perform my set during the Reputation tour in Seattle tomorrow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Camila Cabello singer Billboard Music Awards Twitter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka