Camila Cabello hospitalised, pulls out of Taylor Swift's tour 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Camila Cabello has been hospitalised.

She cancelled her show in Seattle at Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour on the doctor's advice.

The 21-year-old singer was diagnosed with dehydration and a fever following her performance at 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Cabello shared a health update on Twitter.

"So yesterday after my performance at the Billboards, I was feeling really sick and ended up in the hospital to get checked out.

They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration and I also have a low grade fever - the doctors have told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won't get better - so unfortunately I won't be able to perform my set during the Reputation tour in Seattle tomorrow.