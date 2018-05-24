Home Entertainment English

Gwyneth Paltrow praises Brad Pitt for confronting Weinstein after hotel incident

Gwyneth Paltrow has praised ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt for confronting Harvey Weinstein after she told him that the producer had tried to misbehave with her in a hotel room in 1995.

Gwyneth Paltrow | AP

By PTI

In a New York Times article published last year, Paltrow and many other female stars had accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein had called Paltrow for a meeting in his hotel room after she signed "Emma" and offered to massage her shoulders and lure her into his bedroom.

"I was blindsided. I told (Pitt) right away and I was very shaken by the whole thing, and I had signed up to do two movies with (Weinstein)," she told Howard Stern on his radio show. Paltrow, 45, revealed that Pitt, 54, threatened to kill the producer after she told him about her "weird" encounter with the producer. An angry Pitt approached Weinstein on the opening night of a Broadway's Hamlet in 1995.

"He (Pitt) told me exactly what he said. He said, 'If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you.' It was great."

"It was the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically. It was so fantastic because what he did was, he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn't have fame or power yet. He's the best," Paltrow said.

Weinstein, a heavyweight Hollywood producer, had a spectacular fall from grace after numerous women accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The revelations against him sparked global anti-harassment movements such as #MeToo and Time's Up.

 

