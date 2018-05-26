Home Entertainment English

Harvey Weinstein released on USD 1 million bail over rape, abuse charges

More than 70 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct although the charges relate to only two of them.

Published: 26th May 2018 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Harvey Weinstein (File photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein has been released on $1 million bail after being charged with rape and sexual abuse.

Weinstein, 66, also agreed to wear a GPS tracker and to surrender his passport after turning himself in to police on Friday, reports bbc.com.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of first- and third-degree rape and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree at his arraignment.

More than 70 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct although the charges relate to only two of them. Some allegations date back decades.

Prosecutors said on Friday that Weinstein had been charged with two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act involving two women, who were not identified.

Witnesses said Weinstein appeared pale and stared into space while prosecutors outlined the bail agreement. The case was adjourned until July 30.

Outside the court, Weinstein's lawyer, Ben Brafman, told reporters his client would enter a not guilty plea.

"We intend to move very quickly to dismiss these charges. We believe that they are constitutionally flawed. We believe that they are not factually supported by the evidence," he said.

The New York Police Department issued a statement thanking "these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice".

The identity of one of the women whose accusations prompted the charges was confirmed by her lawyer on Friday. 

Former actress Lucia Evans had already publicly accused Weinstein of forcing her into oral sex in 2004.

