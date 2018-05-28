'The Shape of Water' director Guillermo del Toro gets an action figure 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro now has an action figure named after himself.

According to EW, National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA) has produced a model of the director as part of the company's Guillermo del Toro Signature Collection.

NECA will be selling a limited number - 2,000 pieces - del Toro action figures, which would cost USD 40 a pop, available at San Diego Comic Con in July.

The collection will also feature characters from the director's films such as Santi from "The Devil's Backbone" and Pale Man and Faun from "Pan's Labyrinth".

Del Toro's action figure comes with a replica of the notebook he used to record his notes and sketches for "Pan's Labyrinth".

"It is a tremendous honour for us to be able to bring Del Toro's incredible creations to action figure form.

"His kind of vision and attention to details is genuinely inspirational, and this figure is our way of thanking him for allowing us to be a part of that," said Randy Falk, director of product development at NECA, said in a statement.

The director won an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe in direction for "The Shape of Water" this year.