This accuser is not after Harvey Weinstein's arrest and bail

By ANI

WASHINGTON: One of the Harvey Weinstein accusers, Annabella Sciorra, said that the movie mogul should be behind the bars instead of being out on bail.

Expressing her disappointment over the same, the Emmy-nominated actress tweeted, "The law finally caught up with Harvey Weinstein on Friday and charged him with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault. But nothing about that felt celebratory to me."

In a thread of tweet, she wrote, "If there was truly 'equal justice under the law', Harvey Weinstein would be behind bars in Rikers today, waiting for his own day in court, not free to roam New York, his other hunting ground, wearing an ankle bracelet."

Citing the case of New York man Kalief Browder, who was arrested in 2010 for robbery, she added, "Compare that to the case of Kalief Browder, who was denied bail after being accused of a misdemeanor, then spent four years in Rikers, over half of it in solitary confinement, awaiting a trial that never occurred."

For the unversed, then 16, Kalief spent three years in Rikers Jail waiting for trial. Prosecutors reportedly dropped his case due to lack of evidence.

Weinstein was arrested on Friday after he turned himself in to the New York Police Department (NYPD) to face the charges against him. He was charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct from encounters with two different women.

However, he was later released on one million dollar bail, with constant electronic monitoring and a ban on travelling beyond New York and Connecticut.

Sciorra went on to tweet, "And I got no relief from seeing this monster walk into court, then sneak out the back door after posting a million dollar bond. All that says is, money buys VIP treatment in the justice system no matter how serious or violent the crimes."

Irked by the smile on Weinstein's face as he walked away from the court, she wrote, "The smirk on his face as he was led out of the police station in cuffs made me physically sick. The public statement from his lawyer was intended only to denigrate all the brave women who came forward and spoke out against him."

According to Deadline, Sciorra claimed that Weinstein raped her in the 1990s and sexually harassed her for years after that.