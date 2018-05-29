Home Entertainment English

Stan Lee warns fans of fake social media accounts 

The 95-year-old popular comic book writer took to the microblogging site where he uploaded a video to warn his followers about false accounts impersonating him.

Published: 29th May 2018 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Comic book legend Stan Lee. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Comic book legend Stan Lee has asked his fans to be wary of his fake profiles on social media and said he is only active on Twitter.

The 95-year-old popular comic book writer took to the microblogging site where he uploaded a video to warn his followers about false accounts impersonating him.

"You are the greatest fans in the world. And I want you to remember that all my messages are only on Twitter. Not on the other groups. I can only do so much.

"So, I've chosen Twitter and I look forward to seeing you on Twitter as often as it is possible.

'Coz I love you all," Lee said in the clip. The writer quipped how he had to start wearing glasses due to the barrage of messages from fans.

"I'm going blind reading them all. But it's well worth it," Lee can be seen joking in the video.

"Thanks to my friend @Jack who created Twitter, I am only on Twitter. No other social media.

The rest like Facebook are hacked and people impersonating me.

But I love Twitter," he captioned the video.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stan Lee Twitter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao