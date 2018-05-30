Home Entertainment English

There should never be audition in a hotel room: Hugh Jackman hits on Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein was accused of rape and sexual harassment by over 100 women and most of them claimed that they were assaulted by him in his hotel room during a meeting or an audition.

MELBOURNE: Hollywood star Hugh Jackman believes auditions in hotel rooms should be banned following a series of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The "Wolverine" star hopes the #MeToo and Time's Up campaign, which were launched after Weinstein expose and number of other similar incidents in Hollywood, will change the way things run in the film industry.

''There should never, ever be an audition again without a third person present, there should never be a meeting in a hotel room.

You can call it a hotel room, but essentially it's a bedroom, right? "So why would you ever need to have a meeting there? So in many ways, it feels like there's a hopeful feeling that this could be a genuine change for the better," Jackman, 49, told the Australia's GQ magazine.

