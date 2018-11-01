It’s not the story we think we know: Game of Thrones prequel will show the 'Age of Heroes'

By Online Desk

It's not yet the end of the world for Game of Thrones fans, as the makers are already busy starting up a prequel series for the popular fantasy show.

After the announcement that Naomi Watts will be seen in the pilot of the series, Josh Whitehouse has also joined the cast. Although it was announced that Naomi will be playing “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret,” we are yet to know what Josh's role is.

Written by Jane Goldman along with the original writer George RR Martin, the series will show what happened thousands of years before the events in 'Game of Thrones'. This time period is known as the "Age of Heroes" during which "Bran the Builder" and "Lann the Clever" existed.

While Bran the Builder is known for building several structures across Westeros, including the great Wall in the North, Lann the Clever is known for stealing the 'Casterly Rock' from the House Casterly.

The series will cover the history of "Westeros", and clarify the origin of the "White Walkers", as fans have been speculating that the Night King could have been a Stark before.

This series is just one of the five 'Game of Thrones' projects that were being considered by HBO. Four out of these have been dropped. Martin has confirmed that the series would be a prequel, and none of the present 'Game of Thrones' cast would appear in them.

While the makers of the show hunt for actors, a few casting call lists have leaked. On seeing the requirement of black and mixed-race actors, fans have concluded that there could be some scenes from "Essos" (another country in the fictional world of Game of Thrones) as well.

The shooting is expected to begin by the end of the year, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.