Internet go crazy as Jennifer Lopez strips in photoshoot; trolls follow

By Online Desk

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez has left the internet shellshocked with her new photoshoot for InStyle magazine, in which the 49-year-old is seen wearing nothing but an emerald green cape.

The 'Monster-in-Law' actor uploaded a bunch of photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram and Twitter handles, while one uploaded on monthly women’s fashion magazineInStyle's official handle has got over four million likes and 81,000 comments in 24 hours.

The mission behind exposing her well-toned body is said to encourage people around the globe to stay fit in spite of their age. The women’s fashion magazine too has confirmed that they decided to go ahead with the cover photo featuring JLo with the same intention.

The iconic artiste has no trouble in revealing the secret behind her fine body to the astonished fans - "no caffeine, no alcohol and lots of sleep."

"I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows," she added.

However, the kind of hard work she had put in maintaining her sexy looks seems not enough to keep the trollers and meme-makers at bay. Lopez has been in the receiving end of many jokes and trolls since the photos hit various cyber platforms. Here are a few among the best:

wow i can't believe j lo just made body curtains a thing pic.twitter.com/qgbTA72bik — Rosemary Donahue (@rosadona) October 31, 2018

That's the full version pic.twitter.com/puGJaGngX0 — Король джулиан (@veryasik) November 1, 2018