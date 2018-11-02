Home Entertainment English

Internet go crazy as Jennifer Lopez strips in photoshoot; trolls follow

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez has left the internet shellshocked with her new photoshoot for InStyle magazine, in which the 49-year-old is seen wearing nothing but an emerald green cape.

Published: 02nd November 2018 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez in her latest photoshoot for InStyle magazine

By Online Desk

The 'Monster-in-Law' actor uploaded a bunch of photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram and Twitter handles, while one uploaded on monthly women’s fashion magazineInStyle's official handle has got over four million likes and 81,000 comments in 24 hours.

The mission behind exposing her well-toned body is said to encourage people around the globe to stay fit in spite of their age. The women’s fashion magazine too has confirmed that they decided to go ahead with the cover photo featuring JLo with the same intention.

The iconic artiste has no trouble in revealing the secret behind her fine body to the astonished fans - "no caffeine, no alcohol and lots of sleep." 

"I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows," she added.

However, the kind of hard work she had put in maintaining her sexy looks seems not enough to keep the trollers and meme-makers at bay.  Lopez has been in the receiving end of many jokes and trolls since the photos hit various cyber platforms. Here are a few among the best:

TAGS
 Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez photoshoot InStyle magazine InStyle magazine photoshoot Jennifer Lopez InStyle magazine photoshoot Internet trolls

Comments(1)

  • Navneet Bhatnagar
    Why waste money ? Don't wear even this thing !! This is simply ridiculous.
    28 days ago reply
