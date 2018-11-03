Home Entertainment English

Dakota Fanning to star in immigrant drama

Other cast members include Wunmi Mosaku and 'The Big Bang Theory' star Kunal Nayyar.

Actress Dakota Fanning (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Dakota Fanning is featuring in the immigrant drama titled 'Sweetness in the Belly', which has begun shooting in Ireland and will continue in Ethiopia.

Zeresenay Berhane Mehari is directing from a script by Laura Phillips, adapted from Camilla Gibb's bestselling novel that explores an immigrant's life from the unique perspective of being orphaned in Africa as a child, escaping to England as a refugee, embracing the immigrant community in London, and attempting to reunite people with their scattered families, while dealing with a passionate lost love affair with a doctor, reports variety.com.

The project was unveiled at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival with Saoirse Ronan initially attached.

Fanning appeared in 'Ocean's 8' and in 'The Alienist'.

She will portray Charles Manson follower Squeaky Fromme in the Quentin Tarantino movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

