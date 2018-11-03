Home Entertainment English

HBO irked over Donald Trump's use of 'Game of Thrones' slogan

The meme's slogan apparently resembled to "Game of Thrones" original catchphrase "Winter is Coming".

Published: 03rd November 2018 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: HBO has expressed its displeasure over US President Donald Trump's usage of the slogan for its hit show "Game of Thrones".

Trump on Friday tweeted a meme with the words, "Sanctions are coming - November 5", written in text reminiscent of the "Game of Thrones" title font.

The meme's slogan apparently resembled to "Game of Thrones" original catchphrase "Winter is Coming".

Trump posted it to indicate that his administration will be reinstating all US sanctions on Iran which were removed under the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a brief statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, HBO said it wants political parties to refrain from "misappropriating" the show's slogan ahead of US midterm polls, to be held on November 6.

"We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," it said.

The studio had earlier responded to the meme with a tweet, saying, "How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?" referencing one of the languages in the show.

Several stars of "Game of Thrones", like Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, also responded to the meme.

Williams, who plays Arya Stark, tweeted, "Not today", while Turner, who portrays Sansa Stark, wrote, "Ew".

The eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" will air next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones Donald Trump HBO Winter is Coming Sanctions are coming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp