Home Entertainment English

Chris Hemsworth begins shooting for Netflix film 'Dhaka' in India

The film follows Rake (Hemsworth) who has been hired to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy, being hidden in Bangladesh capital, Dhaka. 

Published: 05th November 2018 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Hemsworth | AP

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Chris Hemsworth has begun shooting for Netflix thriller "Dhaka" in Ahmedabad.

The "Avengers: Infinity War" star, who landed in the country last week, shared a few glimpses from the sets of the film on Instagram, Saturday.

Hemsworth, 35, posted three stories on the photo-and-video sharing platform.

He captioned the first story: "First day shooting in India."

The actor introduced himself, stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton, and his make-up man in the video while he was getting ready for the shoot.

"Day 1, we are in India. I'm Chris, I play dress ups for a living," he said.

The second story followed Hemsworth having a good time on the city streets with the crew members as loud music blasted in the background.

In the next video, the actor can be seen relishing a customised edible Thor "welcome package".

"I've got to India. It's a welcome package. All edible, including my picture, hammer. Look at this, terrific," Hemsworth said in the story as he bites the chunks of chocolate gifts.

"Dhaka", an action thriller, will revolve around the kidnapping of an Indian boy. The film marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave. It follows Rake (Hemsworth) who has been hired to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy, being hidden in Bangladesh capital, Dhaka. Physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self.

"Infinity War" directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo have penned the script and they will also produce the feature via their AGBO banner.

The film will also be shot in Thailand this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chris Hemsworth Netflix Dhaka Avengers

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Hanif
    Film name Dhaka(Capital of Bangladesh)
    24 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp