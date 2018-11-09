Home Entertainment English

Kim Kardashian forced to evacuate her home

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed that she had just arrived back to her Hidden Hills property to find that her neighbourhood was under threat from a wildfire.

Published: 09th November 2018 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian (File | AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian-West was forced to grab much of what she could in an hour and flee her home on Thursday night.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed that she had just arrived back to her Hidden Hills property to find that her neighbourhood was under threat from a wildfire that was burning out of control.

Kim, 38, had originally filmed the flames from her private jet only to find on landing that those flames were part of the Woolsey Fire burning near hers and Kanye West's compound, reports people.com.

Sharing the aerial video she had filmed earlier on her Instagram Stories, Kim explained to fans she was evacuating and asked them to "pray for Calabasas."

"Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe," she wrote.

Kim thanked the first responders for keeping the community safe before recording the firetrucks and police cars driving down her neighbourhood's streets.

"They're evacuating everyone right now from all of our homes," she said in the video as she watched on from her car.

The widespread fire also impacted surrounding areas including Calabasas, where Kim's sister Kourtney lives. Kourtney also chose to evacuate.

"I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight," she wrote alongside a photo of her car trunk packed with bags.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kim Kardashian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp