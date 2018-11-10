'Harry Potter' co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton reunite for a skateboard ride

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: There were no brooms in the air or "Mudblood" insults when Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy met up at a beach.

"Harry Potter" co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton recently met up and went on a skateboard ride. Watson posted a short video of their meetup on Instagram.

Felton teased Watson about her skateboarding skills, telling her she was "dancing around the board like a clown."

Watson wrote a post congratulating Felton on his new Youtube sci-fi series, "Origin," which premieres on Nov. 14 on YouTube Premiere.

'Origin' is a series created by Mika Watkins, which is about a group of strangers stranded on a spacecraft and must interact to survive.

Emma Watson is currently busy with the filming of a 'Little Women' adaptation, which also stars Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen.