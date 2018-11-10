Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Kelly Ripa begins filming with husband for 'Riverdale' as his mistress

"I'm usually against his mistresses but this time I'll make an exception," Ripa, 48, joked alongside a shot of the couple in the car heading to set.

Actress Kelly Ripa jokes with husband Mark Consuelos as she began filming for 'Riverdale' as his mistress. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Kelly Ripa jokes with husband Mark Consuelos as she began filming for "Riverdale" as his mistress.

After announcing that she would be starring alongside her husband on the CW drama, the two headed to work together on Thursday and documented their day on their respective Instagram stories, reports people.com.

"Bring side piece to work day," added Consuelos, 47, in his own funny Instagram stories post.

Later on, Ripa shared a video featuring the married couple of 22 years, where they made awkward small talk to create sexual tension.

At one point, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host announced that the duo was hanging out in her husband's trailer, to which Consuelos responded with: "What could possibly go wrong?"

He then stared into the camera with wide eyes and raised eyebrows, before Ripa turned the camera onto herself and copied her husband's facial expressions.

While most of their followers found their adorable banter and PDA to be incredibly amusing, there were two people who did not: the couple's eldest children, Michael and Lola.

In response to their video, Lola, 17, replied with one simple request. "this has got to go," she wrote, which was screenshotted and shared on her mom's Instagram stories. Ripa also added the caption "Proud daughter" over the message.

Just minutes later, Michael, 21, responded to the video and echoed his sister's sentiments. "I agree with Lola," he wrote. But two complaints were too much for their mom, who jokingly captioned the second message with "I'm about to block my whole family."

Ripa and Consuelos also share son Joaquin, 15, who remained mum on his parents' public affection.

