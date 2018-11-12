California wildfires: Charlie Sheen's dad found by news crew after tweet saying he is missing

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Charlie Sheen's father Martin and mother Janet were found by a news crew on Friday after the actor reported both missing on Twitter.

Fox 11 in Los Angeles located and interviewed Martin and informed him that Charlie had tweeted earlier that his parents were missing.

Martin took the opportunity to send a message to his son and other children: "Emilio, Ramon, Renee, Charlie, we're fine, we're at Zuma Beach and we're probably going to sleep in the car tonight, We're just fine. We hope you are, too, and thank this good man, fellow Screen Actors' Guild member for giving this opportunity to make contact with you guys.

"This is the worst (fire) I've seen" in the 48 years he has lived in Malibu, which was evacuated early Friday due to the Woolsey Fire, one of two that erupted Thursday in Ventura County.

"I've never seen one with this intensity, for this long, that took out so much property and caused such havoc," he added.

In addition to Martin, stars including Rainn Wilson, Kim Kardashian West and Lady Gaga have all evacuated their homes due to the Woolsey Fire.