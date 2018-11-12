It was time to talk about the end: Johnny Galecki on 'The Big Bang Theory'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki says working on the show has been such a fun ride that nobody wanted to address its end which was due.

The actor, who plays Leonard Hoffstader in the hit CBS series, says dealing with the finale is an "emotional" feeling but he believes it is the right time to wrap the show.

"I'm getting emotional now talking about it. I don't think anyone was in disagreement about it but that doesn't mean that it was an easy conversation. There were a lot of tears and a lot of hugs. But even if we took the show to Season 35, that conversation is inevitable, and still would have been just as difficult and emotional. Nobody really wanted to say it out loud but it was time to talk about it.

"I don't know if this will resonate at all but I keep thinking a good allegory for it is when you're on a long road trip, which I like to do a lot, and you think, 'I can keep going. I'm happy. I still have energy. I can go a couple of hundred more miles,' but it's not until you start to pull off the freeway that you realise, 'No. This was a good idea. We should end this trip now'," Galecki told News.com.

The actor says he could not drop any hints about the season finale, which airs next year, as he is conflicted about it.

"No, but not because I'm trying to be enigmatic, I just don't know. The last episode is something that we've talked about for many, many years and there's many variations and options. I just hope whatever we're doing in that last episode it justifies the characters all crying because I know the cast will be."

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper in "TBBT", set the ball in motion for the show's bowing out when he decided to leave. Galecki also rubbished the rumours of a spin-off without Parsons, saying, "Oh, absolutely not. The show could not continue without Jim."

"No one has any interest (in a 'Big Bang Theory' spin-off), he added.

A prequel spin-off, based on Sheldon's childhood in Texas, "Young Sheldon" is already in its second season.