Home Entertainment English

Hollywood stars mourn the death of Marvel legend Stan Lee

Many celebrities mourned the death of Marvel Comics founding father Stan Lee, who passed away at the age of 95 in Los Angeles. 

Published: 13th November 2018 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Stan Lee

Marvel legend Stan Lee (File | AP)

By Online Desk

Founding father of the Marvel Comics, Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95 in Los Angeles. 

Stan Lee, who introduced superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and X-Men, was declared dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Lee was widely considered as the architect of the contemporary comic book, who revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the costumes and action craved by younger readers. With a gray hair and tinted glass, Lee had cameos in Marvel films and TV projects.  

With the death of Stan Lee, stars associated with the Marvel Universe took to social media to mourn his death. Here are some of the reactions of Hollywood stars:

President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige talked about his legacy and sent thoughts and prayers to millions of his fans. 

Chris Patt, who acted in the Guardians of the Galaxy as Peter Quill, considers himself "extraordinarily lucky" to have been a part of Lee's world.

"The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy," shared Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland. 

The  Asgardian god of thunder and lightning, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth thanked him for the"incredible adventures".

Apart from the Marvel Universe, other Hollywood stars also shared their condolences.

American TV host, Larry King shared a photo of his final interview with Lee on Twitter.

With the sudden death of Marvel’s original superhero, the marvel fandom shared mixed reactions on the digital platform, comparing his death to the climax scene of Avengers: Infinity War.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stan Lee Stan Lee death Marvel Comics Hollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp