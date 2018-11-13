Hollywood stars mourn the death of Marvel legend Stan Lee

By Online Desk

Founding father of the Marvel Comics, Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95 in Los Angeles.

Stan Lee, who introduced superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and X-Men, was declared dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Lee was widely considered as the architect of the contemporary comic book, who revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the costumes and action craved by younger readers. With a gray hair and tinted glass, Lee had cameos in Marvel films and TV projects.

With the death of Stan Lee, stars associated with the Marvel Universe took to social media to mourn his death. Here are some of the reactions of Hollywood stars:

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

The Incredible Hulk, Mark Rufflo, shared a heartfelt post on Twitter. Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human... pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Today we lost one of the greats. @TheRealStanLee, you were a inspiration and superhero to us all. Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to!

#ripstanlee pic.twitter.com/GzFhwgU0WA — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) November 12, 2018

You were a man before your time... now it feels like you are gone before your time. RIP Stan the Man... thanks for the laughs and words of support. It’s a honor to live in your universe! #MarvelKnight pic.twitter.com/1TXdPqUB3x — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) November 12, 2018

President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige talked about his legacy and sent thoughts and prayers to millions of his fans.

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

Now that was a life well lived and lived to its fullest. Excelsior! 1922-2018

Thank you Stan Lee, from all your fans. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) November 12, 2018

Stan...more than a master of stories, you always seemed like a master of living. I will look to you for inspiration for the rest of my life. You live on. xoxo Your Wasp

#liveon #StanLee pic.twitter.com/JRA2aRM3bG — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) November 12, 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Chris Patt, who acted in the Guardians of the Galaxy as Peter Quill, considers himself "extraordinarily lucky" to have been a part of Lee's world.

Thanks for everything Stan Lee! What a life, so well lived. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have gotten to meet you and to have played in the world you created.

pic.twitter.com/ryUjG7PL8D — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 12, 2018

"The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy," shared Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland.

The Asgardian god of thunder and lightning, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth thanked him for the"incredible adventures".

Apart from the Marvel Universe, other Hollywood stars also shared their condolences.

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

A lovely human and a visionary whose work will live forever.

RIP @TheRealStanLee ! — Candice Patton (@candicepatton) November 12, 2018

American TV host, Larry King shared a photo of his final interview with Lee on Twitter.

I want to share my final interview I did with Stan. He will be sorely missed and I cherish all the time I got to spend with him.



Watch: https://t.co/95PjEqh35w pic.twitter.com/rBGdrUCAL8 — Larry King (@kingsthings) November 12, 2018

To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 12, 2018

With the sudden death of Marvel’s original superhero, the marvel fandom shared mixed reactions on the digital platform, comparing his death to the climax scene of Avengers: Infinity War.