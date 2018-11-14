Home Entertainment English

Snoop Dogg to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The 47-year-old, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, will receive the 2,651st star on Hollywood Boulevard, in front of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on November 19, according to Variety.

Snoop Dogg (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Rapper Snoop Dogg is all set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame said Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything. "He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks, and helps community kids with his philanthropic work. He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Martinez.

The legendary rapper's chart-topping hits include 'Gin and Juice,' 'Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang,' 'Drop It Like It's Hot,' 'Sensual Seduction,' among others.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an internationally-recognised Hollywood icon. The five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles honour personalities from music, film and TV for achievement in the entertainment industry.

The first stars were unveiled in 1958 before the first official ones were laid on the Walk of Fame in 1960 and 1961. 

