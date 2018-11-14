Home Entertainment English

WATCH: Game of Thrones season finale teaser

While season 8 will be the finale, author of the fantasy novel series George RR Martin recently revealed that he is working on the sixth book of the series. 

Published: 14th November 2018 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

A number of posters were also released with '#FORTHETHRONE' embossed on each of the posters. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Putting an end to speculations, makers of fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones' have finally revealed the release date of season 8.

HBO announced on Tuesday that the season finale will premiere in the month of April next year.

Along with the announcement, a teaser trailer of the finale was released from the official twitter handle of the fantasy drama. A number of posters were also released with '#FORTHETHRONE' embossed on each of the posters.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the move is in line HBO's debut marketing effort for the show's final season.

'Game of Thrones' has garnered widespread popularity since the first season, and has received 46 Primetime Emmy Awards, including 'Outstanding Drama Series' in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

While season 8 will be the finale, author of the fantasy novel series George RR Martin recently revealed that he is working on the sixth book of the series. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones Game of Thrones season finale Game of Thrones finale teaser George RR Martin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp