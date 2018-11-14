WATCH: Game of Thrones season finale teaser

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Putting an end to speculations, makers of fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones' have finally revealed the release date of season 8.

HBO announced on Tuesday that the season finale will premiere in the month of April next year.

Along with the announcement, a teaser trailer of the finale was released from the official twitter handle of the fantasy drama. A number of posters were also released with '#FORTHETHRONE' embossed on each of the posters.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the move is in line HBO's debut marketing effort for the show's final season.

'Game of Thrones' has garnered widespread popularity since the first season, and has received 46 Primetime Emmy Awards, including 'Outstanding Drama Series' in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

While season 8 will be the finale, author of the fantasy novel series George RR Martin recently revealed that he is working on the sixth book of the series.