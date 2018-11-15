Home Entertainment English

Lily James, Armie Hammer to star in new adaptation of gothic thriller 'Rebecca'

The film follows a newly married young woman who, upon arriving at her husband's imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, finds herself battling the shadow of his deceased first wife.

Published: 15th November 2018

Actors Lily James and Armie Hammer (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actors Lily James and Armie Hammer will star in the new adaption of 'Rebecca', Daphne du Maurier's 1938 gothic thriller.

James will play Mrs de Winter and Hammer will play her husband Maxim de Winter in the Netflix film, reports variety.com.

Ben Wheatley is directing the screenplay from Jane Goldman. It follows a newly married young woman who, upon arriving at her husband's imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, finds herself battling the shadow of his deceased first wife, the mysterious Rebecca, whose legacy continues to haunt the house.

Working Title's Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan will produce the film along with Nira Park. The film is expected to go into production in Spring 2019.

James most recently starred in 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' and will next be seen in an untitled Danny Boyle film while Hammer will next appear in Mimi Leder's 'On the Basis of Sex', Anthony Maras's 'Hotel Mumbai' and Babak Anvari's yet untitled movie.

Lily James Armie Hammer Rebecca Netflix film Ben Wheatley

