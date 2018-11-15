Home Entertainment English

WATCH: Stan Lee's final message of gratitude, love for fans

Lee's message of gratitude was posted on Thursday via his official Twitter account.

Published: 15th November 2018 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Stan Lee

Marvel legend Stan Lee (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: After the demise of comic book legend Stan Lee, his social media handlers shared an emotional video clip which has Lee's final message to his fans.

ALSO READ | Excelsior, Stan Lee

"I love my fans. I cannot tell you how much I love my fans. Sometimes at night, I am sitting here and I'm thinking 'What's it all about?' And then I get a letter from a fan or I read something or I see something or I remember something,

"And I realise, it's so lucky to have fans, fans who really care about you. That's the reason I care so much about the fans because they make me feel so great," Lee said.

Known for co-creating Marvel's beloved superheroes like Spider-Man, The X-Men, The Fantastic Four, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Daredevil, Black Panther and Doctor Strange, Lee died at the age of 95 after suffering from Pneumonia.

TAGS
Stan Lee Stan Lee death Stan Lee's last message Twitter Marvel

