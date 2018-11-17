Avicii honoured by family, fans in emotional memorial service in Stockholm

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Swedish DJ Avicii, who died early this year, was commemorated at a memorial service in Stockholm which was attended by his family and fans.

The recording artiste, born as Tim Bergling, was found dead in his hotel room in Oman, Muscat on April 20.

His death was later ruled as a suicide.

In honour of his life and his musical legacy, Bergling's family invited hundreds of his fans to a memorial service at the Hedvig Eleonora Church in Stockholm, reported EOnline.

Fans in huge numbers turned up at the church on Friday, with many trying to get inside for the service.

The musician's father Klas Bergling delivered a "beautiful speech" at the congregation about Avicii.

The "Levels" hitmaker's photos were set on the altar and the church was decorated with flower.

A source, who attended the service, told EOnline that members of the choir sang several renditions of Avicii's hit songs.