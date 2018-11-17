David Harbour joins Chris Hemsworth in Netflix's 'Dhaka'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor David Harbour has joined the cast of Chris Hemsworth's Netflix film "Dhaka".

Hemsworth recently completed the India leg of the shooting, which will now move to Thailand.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, follows Rake (Hemsworth) who has been hired to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy, being hidden in Bangladesh capital, Dhaka.

Physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harbour, best known for Netflix series "Stranger Things", will play a fellow mercenary with secret intentions.

"Infinity War" directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo have penned the script and they will also produce the feature via their AGBO banner.