Home Entertainment English

Hailey Baldwin changes name to Hailey Bieber, confirms marriage with Justin

The model, 21, changed her Instagram handle to "Hailey Bieber" even including her married last name in her bio.

Published: 17th November 2018 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Hailey and Justin Bieber. (Photo | Instagram Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Model Hailey Baldwin Saturday confirmed her marriage to pop star Justin Bieber by changing her name on Instagram.

The model, 21, changed her Instagram handle to "Hailey Bieber" even including her married last name in her bio.

"Hailey Rhode Bieber", she wrote.

On Friday, Bieber confirmed that they are a married couple.

The singer broke the happy news to fans by sharing an adorable picture of the couple on Instagram, in which he addressed Hailey as his "wife".

The couple wed in a secret ceremony in September, just two months after the singer, 24, proposed with a custom oval engagement ring on July 7 while in the Bahamas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp